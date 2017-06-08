

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Homicide detectives are now investigating the death of a male pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in York on Wednesday morning, Toronto police confirm.

Police told CP24 Wednesday that a Jeep was northbound on Black Creek Drive near Eglinton Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. when the driver made a left-hand turn and started going westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Const. Clint Stibbe said a male pedestrian, who was fighting with a woman in the middle of the roadway, was struck by the Jeep a short time later.

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman involved in the altercation was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Jeep did not remain at the scene, Stibbe said, but officers were eventually able to track down the vehicle and the driver.

It is not clear what, if any, charges the driver may be facing.

On Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to CP24 that the investigation will now be led by the service’s homicide unit.