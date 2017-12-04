

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in Oakville on Sunday night.

Police were called to the area of North Park Boulevard and Sawmill Street at around 7 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the area.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, one male was found dead in a parked vehicle.

Police confirmed Monday that the victim suffered a gunshot wound and investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

Halton police’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation and officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance footage.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects and no arrests have been made.

Investigators have not yet released the name or age of the victim.