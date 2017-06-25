

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A horrific head-on crash late last night in Mississauga has left an adult and two children dead.

The children killed in the collision were five and 13 years old, Peel Regional Police said.

A 40-year-old man who was driving a Mazda 6 at the time was also killed in the crash. He was the sole occupant of that vehicle.

The collision happened on Winston Churchill Boulevard near the Queen Elizabeth Way just before 11 p.m. when the driver of the Mazda lost control of his vehicle, swerved into the oncoming lane and collided head on with a Mercedes.

Five people were in the Mercedes. A 25-year-old passenger is in hospital with critical injuries. A seven-year-old girl is also in hospital but she is said to be in stable condition. The driver, a 24-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

The two children who succumbed to their injuries died en route to hospital.

Police could not say if or how the people in the Mercedes are related.

Investigators with Peel's Major Collision Bureau still haven't determined why the driver of the Mazda swerved into oncoming traffic or if impaired driving was a factor.

Const. Bancroft Wright said investigators are looking to speak with witnesses or anyone who was using a dashboard camera.

"It would be a Sunday night pretty close to a fairly popular complex for entertainment. I anticipate we will have witnesses," he said. "We hope if anyone did see anything, they will contact police or Crime Stoppers."

Winston Churchill Boulevard remained closed in all directions at the QEW overnight because of the fatal crash but all lanes reopened by 6:30 a.m.