Horwath vows to create universal pharmacare plan if party is elected in 2018
Ontario Provincial NDP Leader Andrea Horwath speaks to the media following the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario's Speech from the Throne, opening the second session of the 41st Parliament of Ontario, in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 22, 2017 12:31PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario's NDP leader says if her party wins the 2018 election, they will create a provincial universal pharmacare plan.
Andrea Horwath made the policy announcement in a speech to delegates at the Ontario New Democrats' convention today in Toronto.
She's not announcing any details of the plan until next week, but says it will mean lower costs, less worry and better health for everyone.
The June 2018 election is less than 14 months away, but Horwath says to be honest, the campaign is already well underway.
In her speech, Horwath takes shots at the Liberal government, saying Premier Kathleen Wynne denied there was a hydro crisis until it became a political crisis for her party.
Horwath says Ontario also can't afford the Progressive Conservatives, who she says would bringing deep cuts and more privatization.