

Courtney Greenberg, CP24.com





New gates being installed in several TTC subway stations will cause some closures from now until mid-December.

The closures may affect commuters travelling on the Yonge-University line, where the final wave of "paddle-style" fare gates with PRESTO card readers are being added to modernize the system.

The gates will be installed at 25 subway stations and more than 50 entrances that still have turnstiles dating back to the 1950s and 1960s, the TTC said in an Aug. 23 news release.

Construction is set to take place "in some of the TTC's busiest stations where the fare lines are more physically constrained," the news release said. There will be weekend and weeknight closures, as well as early closures. Certain subway trains will pass through the affected locations without stopping.

The following is a list of subway stations that will be affected:

Dundas Station:

11 p.m. nightly, Sept. 10 to 14

Weekend closure from 11 p.m. Sept. 15 until 6 a.m. Sept. 18

11 p.m. nightly, from Sept. 18 until the middle of October

King Station:

10 p.m. nightly, Sept. 19 to 23

Queen Station:

11 p.m. nightly, Oct. 18 and 19

Weekend closure from 11 p.m. Oct. 20 until 6 a.m. Oct. 23

11 p.m. nightly, Oct. 23 until the end of November

Museum Station:

10 p.m. nightly, Nov. 1-2 and 6-7

St Andrew Station:

Weekend closure from 10 p.m. Nov. 10 until 6 a.m. Nov. 13

College Station:

10 p.m. nightly, Nov. 14 to 16, and Nov. 20

Osgoode Station:

Weekend closure from 10 p.m. Nov. 17 until 6 a.m. Nov. 20

Queen's Park Station:

10 p.m. nightly, Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 11-12