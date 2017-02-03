

Aleksandra Sagan, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Hudson's Bay. Co. appears to be continuing its aggressive international growth with reports it's eyeing another American retailer, Macy's Inc.

HBC declined to comment after a report by the Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, said the two retail giants were in preliminary talks for a takeover.

"We do not comment on rumour or speculation," HBC spokeswoman Tiffany Bourre wrote in an email. A Macy's spokesperson echoed the response.

Shares in the U.S. retailer soared on the report and gained nearly 12 per cent in early trading before giving up some of the gains. Macy's shares were up US$2.11 at US$32.83 in early afternoon trading, a gain of about seven per cent for the day.

HBC's shares (TSX:HBC), meanwhile, were up more than four per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange, after rising more than six per cent earlier in the day. The shares were up 45 cents at C$10.45 in early afternoon trading.

HBC, founded in 1670, has made a number of acquisitions in recent years.

In 2013, HBC announced it struck a deal to acquire Saks Inc. The acquisition allowed it to bring the luxury retailer Saks and its discount brand Saks Off 5th to Canada. Since then, HBC has opened two Saks locations and nine Saks Off 5th stores in the country, with many more planned.

HBC also purchased Galeria Kaufhof, the largest department chain in Germany and Belgium, for C$3.9 billion in 2015 as part of a major overseas expansion plan. It plans to open 40 Saks Off 5th discount stores in Germany and up to 20 new stores in the Netherlands, under the Hudson's Bay and Saks Off 5th banners.

HBC operates more than 460 stores and employs 66,000 people, according to its 2015 annual report.

In its quarter ending Oct. 29, 2016, HBC reported a net loss of C$125 million or 69 cents per share, compared with a net profit of C$7 million or four cents per share in the same quarter the year prior.

The retailer's sales increased 28.6 per cent over the previous year. The retailer's sales across its banners totalled C$3.3 billion.

However, in early 2017, the company revised its outlook for its 2016 financial year downward, saying its sales during the holiday period did not improve enough.

Macy's, which operates about 870 stores and employs nearly 158,000 people, has struggled.

In its most recent quarter ending Oct. 29, 2016, the American chain's sales totalled US$5.626 billion, down 4.2 per cent compared with third quarter sales the year prior.

The company announced last August that it would close about 100 stores, and earlier this year announced significant operational restructuring and other cost-cutting measures expected to generate annual expense savings of US$550 million.

The retailer also revised its guidance for its 2016 financial year, lowering its diluted earnings per share expectations for the year by between 20 and 30 cents US.

Macy's chairman and CEO Terry Lundgren said in a statement that the company anticipated its November-December sales would have been stronger.

The company reports its fourth-quarter earnings Feb. 21.