

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A massive six-alarm fire at Polson Pier that caused millions of dollars in damage last week may have been caused by fireworks, Toronto police say.

The May 25 fire tore through a GFL recycling facility on Cherry Street and took more than 100 firefighters to stamp out.

Damage from the fire is estimated to be as high as $20 million, Toronto police said.

In a news release Friday, police said fireworks were launched from an area next to the facility just prior to the fire, with some of them landing on the recycling site.

Video of the fireworks released by police shows bright blasts going off for about two minutes.

A black pickup truck and a white sedan were seen fleeing the area a short time later, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-5500 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).