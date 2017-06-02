

Joshua Freeman and Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Police no longer believe that a massive six-alarm fire that engulfed a recycling facility on Polson Pier last month was sparked by nearby Victoria Day fireworks.

The blaze broke out at the GFL Environmental Industrial building on Cherry Street near Commissioners Street at around 1 a.m. on May 25 and caused plumes of heavy black smoke to drift across Polson Pier.

Much of the building sustained extensive damage, including a partially collapsed roof.

It took 42 fire trucks, more than 100 firefighters and a fireboat to contain the scene, and wasn’t considered officially knocked down until 8:30 a.m. the following day.

No serious injuries were reported. The damage is estimated to be as high as $20 million.

On Friday morning, Toronto police released security camera footage of fireworks being launched from an area adjacent to the building prior to the fire.

The video shows several minutes of consistent fireworks being set off on Cherry Street, illuminating the lake below. At the end of the video, a plume of smoke can be seen rising into the air nearby.

Police said that they believed some of those fireworks landed on the property where the fire started, but later came to the conclusion that the fireworks did not cause the blaze.

“Information received since the original news release was posted is that the group of people seen lighting fireworks on the property adjacent to the fire scene were not involved in the fire,” police said in a news release issued on Friday evening.

At some point, police say a black pick-up truck and a white sedan were seen fleeing the area. No further description on potential suspects was provided.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).