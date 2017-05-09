

The Canadian Press





PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- Police say two people have been charged after a girl from Durham Region was allegedly taken to motels and hotels in Peterborough, Ont., and various Greater Toronto Area communities to perform sexual acts for money.

They say investigators with the Durham regional and Peterborough police forces arrested two men last week as part of a human trafficking investigation.

It's alleged a 27-year-old Whitby, Ont., man, who operates under the name "Shiloh," befriended the girl and introduced her to a 38-year-old Pickering, Ont., man nicknamed "Turtle/Uncle," and they convinced her to work in the sex trade.

Investigators allege the men posted an online advertisement for the girl's sexual services, obtained hotel rooms and arranged for customers to attend.

The two men face numerous human-trafficking-related counts.

Police also allege "Turtle/Uncle" was in possession of cocaine and crack, which led to searches in Peterborough and Durham Region and the arrests of three other people.

A 28-year-old Toronto woman, and two Peterborough residents -- a 55-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman -- are facing drug-related charges.