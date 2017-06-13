

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Toronto and parts of the GTA can expect a mixed bag of summer weather for Tuesday.

Environment Canada says the city is likely to see some rainfall beginning this morning with a high of 28 C – feeling more like 30 with humidity.

Areas east of downtown have already been pelted with early morning rain and passing thunderstorms.

The weather agency says the risk of a stormy weather will drop from 70 per cent to 30 per cent by late morning, but the temperatures will remain warm.

A heat warning previously in effect for southern Ontario was called off this morning after stretching through the weekend.

Despite the low risk of showers, clouds will blanket the GTA for most of the day.

The gloomy skies are expected to clear Wednesday, paving the way for sunshine and a high of 22 C.

Showers return for Thursday but are likely to clear up again Friday where the temperature is expected to spike to 27 C.

At this point, the weekend doesn’t look particularly bright.

Saturday and Sunday both have a 30 and 40 per cent chance of showers with a high of 24 C and 26 C, respectively.