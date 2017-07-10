

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police in Huron County are asking the public for help locating a nine-year-old Cambridge girl who was last seen leaving the home of a relative in Ethel on Wednesday night.

According to police, nine-year-old Alexandra Deacon was visiting family on Brandon Road in Ethel, located about 100 kilometres north of London, last week.

She was last seen leaving her family's home with her mother and brother at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police later spoke to the girl’s mother and brother on Sunday afternoon after responding to an incident involving a suspicious vehicle on Brandon Road. The child was not with her mother and brother at that time, police confirmed.

After speaking with other family members, police say Alexandria’s whereabouts is not known.

The girl is approximately five-foot-two, about 90 pounds, and has a slim build. Police say she has straight, brown hair and usually goes by the nickname ‘Aly.’

Investigators say they are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Huron County OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.