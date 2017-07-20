Highway 400 has been shut down in both directions north of the city due to a dangerous goods spill, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the highway is closed between Highway 88 and Highway 9, near Newmarket, Ontario.

Schmidt said a tractor-trailer carrying dangerous goods was involved in a collision north of Canal Road.

The truck, Schmidt said, is spilling flammable liquid out onto the roadway.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the collision.

The Ministry of Transportation will be attending the scene.