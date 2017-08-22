

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A tractor trailer crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan caused significant delays in the area on Tuesday.

The collision happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near King-Vaughan Road at around 1:30 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said the northbound vehicle carrying scrap wood and sawdust struck a concrete barrier and rode along it for a distance before coming to rest.

Images from the scene showed the transport vehicle bent over the concrete median on its side.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash.

However the crash and its cleanup blocked multiple lanes of the highway for several hours.

All lanes reopened at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

It’s not yet clear what caused the driver to lose control. No charges have been laid.