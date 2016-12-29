

Chris Fox, CP24.com





All westbound express lanes on Highway 401 are closed at Keele Street after a dump truck struck the Highway 400 overpass on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the box of the dump truck was raised as the vehicle went under the overpass at around 1 p.m.

The box then struck the overpass and ended up detaching from the vehicle and spewing debris over the express lanes in the process.

Engineers from the Ministry of Transportation are headed to the scene to assess the damage to the overpass, however polcie say that it appears to be mostly superficial.

It is not known how long the express lanes will remain closed.