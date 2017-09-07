

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A portion of westbound Highway 401 was closed near Oshawa after a suspected stolen vehicle rammed two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers.

Sgt. Kerry Scmidt says that the two cruisers were attempting to stop the vehicle on Highway 401 near Harmony Road when they were “rammed.”

Schmidt said that the suspect initially sped away from the scene before subsequently exiting the highway and entering a nearby parking lot, where he was involved in another collision.

At that point, Schmidt said that the driver fled the area on foot; however he was apprehended by Durham Regional Police a short time later.

One OPP officer is hospital as a result of the collision, according to Schmidt. The nature and severity of their injuries are not immediately clear.

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed at Harmony Road in Oshawa as police investigate, but they have since reopened.

Police say the suspect is a 26-year-old Whitby man.