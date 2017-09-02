

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 have reopened at Hurontario Street in Mississauga following a collision involving a tractor trailer early Saturday morning.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the tractor trailer veered off the road and crashed into a guardrail at around 3:15 a.m., spilling a load of wooden skids all over the highway.

Both the collector and express lanes were initially closed, however the collector lanes reopened at around 5 a.m. The express lanes then reopened at around 10 a.m. after crews were able to remove all of the skids from the highway.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the collision.