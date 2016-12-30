Image of suspect released after teen robbed of cellphone along Dundas West
Toronto police have released this security camera image of a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery in the Dundas Street and Denison Avenue area on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Paul Johnston, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 5:12PM EST
Toronto police have released a security camera image of a man they are trying to identifying following the street-level robbery of a teenage boy last month.
According to investigators, the 17-year-old victim was accosted by a man while walking in the Dundas Street and Denison Avenue area on Nov. 22 shortly before 4 p.m.
The victim was threatened with a handgun, and forced to turn over his cellphone and other items.
A photo of a suspect – captured by CCTV surveillance cameras located in the area – was released Friday afternoon.
He is described as black, in his early 30s, five-foot-six to five-foot-10, with a thin to medium build.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, light-coloured hoodie, blue jeans, a black toque, and black high-cut running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).