

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released surveillance camera images of suspects wanted in connection with two armed hold-ups of TTC collector booths at subway stations in the east end over the past two weeks.

On June 18 at 9:15 p.m., Toronto police say two male suspects walked up to a TTC collector booth at Woodbine subway station.

One of the suspects allegedly drew a black handgun and pointed it at the collector.

He then racked the slide on the handgun, ejecting one live round out of the gun and onto the floor.

The collector then handed over an unknown quantity of cash and the pair of suspects fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as a black male, standing about five-feet-five inches tall, with a moustache and a beard.

One week later, on June 25 at about 10:30 p.m., one male suspect entered Victoria Park subway station and approached the fare booth.

The suspect allegedly drew a silver handgun and pointed it at the TTC employee, making a demand for cash.

He then racked the slide of the handgun in a similar manner to the first incident.

The collector handed over an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene, later joining with a second male suspect who was standing outside the station.

The main suspect in this incident is described as black male standing five-feet-nine inches tall, with a moustache and a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).