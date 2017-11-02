

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released surveillance camera images of a suspect allegedly involved in several armed street robberies at Queen Street and Spadina during the morning rush hour on Monday.

Police say that between 6:30 a.m. and 7:55 a.m. on Monday, a man approached four separate victims and pointed a firearm at them.

He allegedly demanded cash, debit and credit cards and phones from victims. None of the victims were injured.

He is described as a man standing five-feet-ten to six-feet-one inches tall, between 20 and 30-years-old with a dark olive complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured sweater, dark coloured pants and a hood.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.