

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have released two images of an armed suspect wanted in connection with the abduction and robbery of a man in Chinatown last month.

On May 26, a 34-year-old man walked into a police station to report he had been robbed and abducted behind a business located at 329 Spadina Avenue.

He told investigators that as he walked to his car, two men wearing blue latex gloves approached him.

Police say one of the suspects grabbed him by the neck and produced a large revolver. The suspect then allegedly pointed the revolver at the victim’s head.

The two suspects then forced the victim into his own car and ordered him to drive to another location.

He was later allegedly robbed of personal items and threatened before being released.

The first suspect is described as a black male between the age of 25 and 29. He stands five-feet-ten inches tall with a medium build and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue latex gloves. He was carrying a silver revolver with a six or seven-inch long barrel.

An image of that suspect was released Wednesday morning.

The second suspect is described as a black male standing five-feet-eight inches tall, between 25 and 29 years-old. He has a stocky build and a dark complexion, and short hair. He was last seen wearing a grey and black shirt and blue latex gloves.

Anyone with information about these individuals is asked to call police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).