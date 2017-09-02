Impaired driving charges laid after single-vehicle rollover on the DVP
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 2, 2017 6:42AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 2, 2017 6:43AM EDT
One person is facing impaired driving charges after a single-vehicle rollover on the Don Valley Parkway early Saturday morning.
Police say that a vehicle was headed northbound on the highway near Don Mills Road when it hit the guardrail and flipped over shortly before 3 a.m.
The driver was subsequently arrested at the scene and is facing charges.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.