Incoming viceregal Julie Payette drops bid to seal her U.S. divorce records
Former astronaut, and Governor General designate Julie Payette looks on as she is introduced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the next Governor General of Canada, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Thursday July 13, 2017. (Fred Chartrand / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 22, 2017 12:36PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Incoming governor general Julie Payette says she's dropping her attempt to block access to documents concerning her 2015 divorce in the United States.
In a written statement issued Monday to a media consortium challenging her in court, Payette says she decided to drop her bid for transparency reasons.
Several Canadian media organizations were contesting her efforts to seal her divorce records in Maryland.
Payette says she made the initial move to preserve her privacy and protect her family.
The retired Canadian astronaut says she has done everything possible to turn the page on her divorce and move forward in the best interests of her son.
Payette is expected to start her new job in the fall.