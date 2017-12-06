

Hilary Caton, CP24.com





Emergency crews are battling an industrial fire that broke out in Burlington Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is at Tender Choice Foods, owned by Paletta International at 4480 Paletta Crt., near Highway 403/QEW and Appleby Line. Firefighters are on scene trying to put out the blaze.

Burlington Fire says the building is fully engulfed.

Heavy smoke and bright flames could be seen from the highway, causing a visual distraction for drivers.

However, officials have said the highway will remain open for now.

Halton Regional Police have closed Appleby Line between the QEW and Fairview Street due to heavy smoke billowing from the fire. South Service Road is closed through Appleby Line.

Police are also in the area coordinating traffic around the scene.

More to come.