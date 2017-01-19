

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they found an infant in the backseat of a vehicle while arresting two people who were observed conducting drug transactions in an Oshawa neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Durham police say that officers from the East Division Community Response Unit were in the Pentland Street and Nonquon Road area at around 1 p.m. when they spotted a man and a woman conducting drug transactions from a parked vehicle.

At that point, police say the officers approached the vehicle and arrested the man and woman.

The officers then located an infant under the age of one in the backseat of the vehicle.

Police say the baby was in turn handed over to a family member and the Children’s Aid Society was notified.

Meanwhile, police say that a search of the vehicle turned up a quantity of fentanyl with a street value of $1,786 as well as an unspecified quantity of cash. Drug paraphernalia was also seized during the execution of a subsequent search warrant at a residence near Harmony Road and Beatrice Street.

The suspects, a 34-year old Oshawa man and a 27-year-old Oshawa woman, are both charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police are not releasing their names in order to protect the identity of the child.