

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- A federal inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Ontario has been arrested.

Kingston, Ont., police had said David Maracle walked away from the Henry Trail Community Correctional Centre on Sunday night.

The 51-year-old has convictions that include sexual assaults, kidnapping, assault and possession of a weapon.

Police say a citizen recognized Maracle at a shopping centre in Cornwall, Ont., on Thursday night and alerted local authorities.

Maracle was arrested without incident and is now under the jurisdiction of Correctional Services Canada.

Police had said Maracle completed his sentence in October 2015 but was under a long-term supervision order, which ensures potentially high-risk offenders are supervised for up to 10 years after their sentence expires.

The correctional centre Maracle was staying at is a federally operated community-based facility that provides a structured living environment with 24-hour supervision programs.