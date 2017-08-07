

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 29-year-old man is being airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following a collision on Highway 400 in Innisfil on Monday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say the collision happened in the area of County Road 89 on Highway 400 at around 8 p.m.

Previously, OPP said the southbound and northbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed in the area but the southbound lanes have since reopened.

OPP says the reopening time for the northbound lanes of the highway is unknown.

No other injuries have been reported in the crash.