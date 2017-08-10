

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 42-year-old Innisfil woman is facing charges in connection with the death of a newborn infant.

Barrie police say that they were instructed to check in on the woman after a local doctor’s office received a call from someone who said that she had given birth out of hospital and never received medical assistance.

South Simcoe Police then became involved in the investigation, eventually locating the woman at an address on Corner Brook Trail in Innisfil. Police say that officers also found the body of a baby boy at the same location.

Police say that investigators believe the baby died on July 30.

The woman, whose name has not been released, is charged with neglecting to obtain assistance in child both and concealing the body of a child.

Police say that a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine what caused the baby’s death.