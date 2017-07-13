

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An instructor at an arts program in the Junction has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a seven-year-old pupil on multiple occasions.

Police say the victim was enrolled in a 10-week arts program at 4Cats Arts Studio on Dupont Street.

It alleged that the suspect sexually assaulted the victim “during multiple program sessions.”

Jordan Pereira, 24, of Toronto, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual assault.

Pereira is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall on August 24.

Police say that they are concerned that there could be other victims out there who have not yet come forward.