Interim Conservative leader Ambrose begins farewell to political life
Interim Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose asks a question during Question Period in the Hosue of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, May 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 8:23AM EDT
OTTAWA - Interim Opposition leader Rona Ambrose begins to say good bye to life in politics this morning in Ottawa.
The longtime MP, who has led the Conservatives since they formed Opposition in 2015, will resign her seat in the House of Commons this summer.
Later Tuesday she's expected to be feted by her colleagues in Parliament during a tribute to her time in the Opposition leader's role.
But first she'll address a crowd of MPs and other political watchers in Ottawa for a speech on the state of the Conservative Party.
The Conservatives are in the midst of choosing a new leader and the winner will be announced on May 27 at a convention in Toronto.
Ambrose will stay on to help manage the transition before making her way into the private sector, which will include work on public policy files and possibly a book.