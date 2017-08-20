

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An interim supervised injection site will be open in downtown Toronto starting Monday, Health Canada has confirmed.

In a news release issued Sunday, Health Canada said it approved Toronto Public Health’s application for an interim supervised injection site, which passed all required inspections.

The temporary site will operate at the Toronto Public Health building on Victoria Street as construction continues on three permanent facilities.

“The Government of Canada recognizes the devastating impacts of the opioid crisis and the need for urgent action,” Health Canada’s statement read.

“Supervised Consumption sites are an important harm reduction measure and part of the Government of Canada comprehensive, collaborative, compassionate and evidence-based approach to drug policy. International and Canadian evidence shows that, when properly established and maintained, supervised consumption sites save lives and improve health without increasing drug use or crime in the surrounding area.”

Toronto harm reduction workers set up an unsanctioned temporary supervised injection site in Moss Park earlier this month to deal with a recent spike in overdose incidents in Toronto.

The permanent supervised injection sites will be located at Queen West-Central Toronto Community Health Centre, the South Riverdale Community Health Centre and the Toronto Public Health building on Victoria Street, where the temporary site is being housed. All three locations already offer needle exchange programs.