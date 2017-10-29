

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The intersection of Bloor Street and Ossington Avenue was shut down this morning after a vehicle crashed into a hydro pole in the area.

Police say at around 2 a.m., a driver was travelling at a high rate of speed in the area and tried to negotiate a turn near the intersection when they struck a pole and a mail box.

No serious injuries were reported but police confirmed that the driver is facing undisclosed charges.

Utility companies are on scene working to repair the hydro pole and traffic lights.

At around 8 a.m., the area partially reopened to traffic.