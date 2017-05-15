

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A busy downtown intersection is going to be shut down for three weeks starting today as crews replace streetcar tracks and carry out other road work.

The intersection of Dundas and Parliament streets will be fully closed in all directions until June 5th as the TTC does track replacement work as well as road and sidewalk repairs.

The TTC says the track reconstruction phase of the project will require periods of late evening and overnight work.

"Work on the project will take place seven days a week from 7 a.m. to midnight and some of the work will occur on a 24/7 basis to reduce the length of time required to complete the work. The first few days of work will be the most disruptive, as they will involve breaking and removing concrete within the streetcar track areas. The work to break up the concrete will stop at 11 p.m. each night," a news release issued by the City of Toronto read.

Traffic will be diverted at Sherbourne Street to the west, Gerrard Street East to the north, River Street to the east and Shuter Street to the south.

The 505 Dundas streetcar will be diverting between Bay Street and Broadview Avenue.