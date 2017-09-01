

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A shopping mall in North York remains closed this morning following a brazen daylight shooting that claimed the life of a man in his 20s late Thursday afternoon.

Police say that a group of four suspects, two of whom were armed, opened fire on the victim in the parking lot of North York Sheridan Mall at around 5 p.m.

The victim was initially able to flee into the mall but police say the suspects chased him inside and then shot him multiple times.

He was subsequently pronounced dead on scene.

As of Friday morning, about 100 cars remained parked within a police perimeter outside of the mall.

Reports from the scene indicate that at least six of those cars have visible bullet holes.

Bullet holes are also visible on the exterior of a Tim Hortons and a Dollarama inside the mall.

Police tell CP24 that the owners of some of the vehicles parked outside the mall will likely be allowed to retrieve their vehicles sometime Friday morning.

It is not clear when the mall will reopen, however forensics officers have finished their investigation inside.

About 25 shots werereportedly fired during the course of the shooting.

Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone is expected to provide an update on the investigation at 10 a.m.