

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A deadly fire in Toronto’s Garden District displaced more than 60 people last night, with many of them forced to seek shelter inside a chilly community centre.

Last night, a fire that broke out inside a Toronto Community Housing building at George and Gerrard Streets killed one person and injured four others. Mayor John Tory visited the site and told reporters that residents of the five-floor building would be sheltered in hotels.

On Friday, Tory told reporters that hotel availability was such that about 30 residents were able to stay in rooms. Thirty-six people were housed inside a local community centre that was without heat because of a computer programming issue.

“The hope is that people who live in the first three floors will be back by the end of the day,” he said.

Those who live on the fourth floor where the fire broke out and the fifth floor may not be able to move back home for weeks because of an investigation, he said.

Some residents have expressed frustration with the process, Tory said.

“I’d be frustrated too if I was forced out of my home for 24 hours,” he said.

There was some good news for residents today.

Manny Garcia, an investigator with the Fire Marshal’s Office, told reporters that despite the intensity of the blaze, there is little smoke damage to neighbouring apartments.

“It’s remarkable,” he said, adding that residents will mostly find their possessions in tact.

Garcia said it may take another day before residents are allowed back into their homes but for those living in the upper floors, moving back “will take a while.”

In the meantime, volunteers with the Red Cross say they are keeping a close on those who have been displaced.

Fourteen volunteers from the organization came to the fire scene Thursday night to offer assistance.

“Our priority is meeting the needs of people who have been displaced, making sure they have food and making sure they have a warm place to stay,” said Jennifer Ouellette, media relations advisor.

She said they are also keeping close tabs on those who had to spend the night in hospital to make sure they too have assistance when they are released.

The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office. Toronto Community Housing Corp. is also conducting their own investigation.