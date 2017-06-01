

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Investigators are looking for witnesses in a fatal multi-vehicle collision in east Brampton Wednesday night, which killed a woman and left two men with minor injuries.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Queen Street and Goreway Drive when two cars collided.

A 54-year-old woman from Mississauga was a passenger is a dark Toyota Camry, according to Peel Regional Police. She was without vital signs when emergency crews arrived, paramedics said.

She was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition where she later died due to her injuries, Peel police Const. Lori Murphy told CP24 at the scene.

A 69-year-old man, also from Mississauga, was driving the car when the crash occurred. He was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, along with a 48-year-old man from Brampton who was driving the other vehicle, a silver Toyota Yaris.

The Major Collision’s Bureau took over the investigation. Queen Street and Goreway Drive were closed for several hours.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward and for drivers who were in the area to check their dashboard cameras for footage of the incident to the incident to call the Major Collision’s Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.