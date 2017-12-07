

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Hamilton Police Service’s Major Fraud Branch has begun an investigation into an “unauthorized” GoFundMe page set up in the name of murder victim Yosif Al-Hasnawi.

Al-Hasnawi, 19, was gunned down while trying to assist an older man who was allegedly being harassed on Saturday night.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police said that they have been advised by Al-Hasnawi’s family that an unauthorized GoFundMe page titled “Hamilton Hero Funeral Fundraiser" has been set up.

That account had raised $1344 from 36 donors as of 11 a.m.

Police say that members of the public should not be donating to account, as it is “unknown where the money is actually going.”

The GoFundMe page does not have a description attached to it, though a number of donors have left condolences to Al-Hasnawi’s family.

Police have arrested one person in connection with Al-Hasnawi’s murder and have issued an arrest warrant for another.