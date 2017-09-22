

Brenda Molina-Navidad, CP24.com





The third Invictus Games are underway in Toronto and the competitors aren’t the only ones who travelled for the multi-sport event.

Approximately 1,800 volunteers within Canada and abroad are supporting the Games, the event’s CEO Michael Burns confirmed at the flag-raising ceremony on Friday.

After about 6,000 volunteer applications were submitted, less than a third of those were chosen. Their roles range from venue supervisors, transportation crews, media relations to access control.

International volunteers pay for their accommodation and travel costs. For one Dutch volunteer, supporting the Invictus Games was her gift from family for her 50th birthday this year.

“I want to do something for the veterans and there’s so much to be grateful for. They’ve sacrificed so much and now is the chance to do something in return,” said Hannie Page who travelled from the Netherlands.

Page booked a flight to Toronto in November before she even knew she would be volunteering for the Games. Then, she created a Facebook page for Invictus volunteers to join, connect, and stay in touch.

“Even talking about it gives me goosebumps, being a part of an amazing group, being part of the Invictus Games as one of the volunteers is an honour,” said Page, “I’m proud, I’m honoured, I’m excited.”

Other volunteers that spoke with CP24.com said donating their time to a global event is a great way to meet new people and to honour a cause that’s dear to them.

Lea Lim, who volunteered for the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto, said part of the reason she volunteers is to honour her neighbours who are war veterans.

She organized a meet and greet for the Games’ international volunteers to connect with each other and Toronto locals.

“I find that we’re more connected than people think,” said Lim.

At the meet and greet was a Brazilian couple, Indira Bhawan and Rodrigo Otto, who quickly booked their flights to Canada once they found out back in May that they would be volunteering for the Games.

“I think it’s going to be amazing, I am loving the energy of everybody and how everybody is committed. This is a good thing to be a volunteer,” said Bhawan.

Bhawan was on the Paralympic committee in Brazil and has worked with Paralympic athletes. Her military background makes the Invictus Games a “very special” event.

“I’m a military’s daughter, I’m a military’s wife, I went to military school so this is our life,” Bhawan said.

There are 550 injured or wounded military personnel from 17 nations competing in various adaptive sports over the span of eight days.

Lim, who travelled to Toronto from Barrie to volunteer, said the competitor’s journeys go as far back as their time in the military, their experience of going back home after war and then their journey to this year’s Invictus Games.

“Who knows what they’ve been through, some of them are still suffering now, but they’re pushing through it and that’s inspiration there,” said Lim.

Media relations volunteer Pam Carefull from the United Kingdom also expressed her admiration for the competitors and their stories. “It’s going to be really special. I imagine it’s going to be a really emotional week, but very inspiring.”

After the Games, the volunteers have coordinated a Farewell event and Lim said she hopes that volunteers leave the Games with new friends and a lifetime of special memories.

“I know I’m making a difference,” she said. “I feel like I’m making a difference.”