

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory is gearing up for what could be yet another lengthy debate on the Scarborough subway extension at city hall today.

At today’s council meeting, councillors will vote on the alignment of the subway extension and whether to build an above-grade or below-grade bus terminal. But Tory says there is nothing he can do to prevent some members of council from using the vote as an opportunity to reopen the subway versus light rail transit (LRT) debate.

“Those who are absolutely determined to lie down with their bodies in front of the train as it were and stop a subway seem to stop at nothing. I’ve suggested that they might be turning next to poison-tipped umbrellas and exploding cigars,” the mayor told CP24 Tuesday, adding that he has had “no success” convincing some people that it is time to move on.

The projected cost for the subway extension has ballooned from $2 billion in 2013 to $3.35 billion, a hike that has prompted transit advocates and some city councillors to call for a return to a previously overturned LRT plan that could provide several more stops at a fraction of the cost.

Tory said he believes it is time to “push forward” and build the subway extension “responsibly and carefully.”

“In this city, we’ve gone on too long postponing and not doing things and I just think that era has to come to an end,” Tory said.

Today’s vote will be the ninth time councillors have voted on the hotly debated subway extension.

The council meeting will get underway at 9:30 a.m.