

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Rapper Joey Bada$$ has cancelled his Toronto show this weekend after taking to social media to let his fans know that he stared up at the solar eclipse on Monday without protective eyewear.

The rapper has cancelled Saturday night’s show at Toronto’s Echo Beach following his spree of tweets about looking at the eclipse.

Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses? I've sungazed before and afterwards saw colors for a whole day. I didn't die tho — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) August 21, 2017

He went on to say he did not have any “fancy eyewear” on hand for the spectacle.

This ain't the first solar eclipse and I'm pretty sure our ancestors ain't have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain't all go blind. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) August 21, 2017

One day after the eclipse, the rapper returned to Twitter saying his upcoming shows in Cleveland, Chicago and Toronto were cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

But the rapper did post a photo to Instagram on Tuesday wearing protective eyewear saying “solo eclipse.”

Solo eclipse. | ��: @baca4149 A post shared by joZif BADMON [����] (@joeybadass) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

The cancelled tour dates were part of rapper Logic's “Everybody’s Tour."

The concert date for Toronto has been postponed to Sept. 28 at the same venue on Logic's websites.