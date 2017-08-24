Joey Bada$$ cancels Toronto show after staring at eclipse without ‘fancy eyewear’
Rapper Joey Badass performs on stage at the Pier Six Concert Pavilion on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Baltimore. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 24, 2017 4:09PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 24, 2017 4:17PM EDT
Rapper Joey Bada$$ has cancelled his Toronto show this weekend after taking to social media to let his fans know that he stared up at the solar eclipse on Monday without protective eyewear.
The rapper has cancelled Saturday night’s show at Toronto’s Echo Beach following his spree of tweets about looking at the eclipse.
Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses? I've sungazed before and afterwards saw colors for a whole day. I didn't die tho— BADMON (@joeyBADASS) August 21, 2017
He went on to say he did not have any “fancy eyewear” on hand for the spectacle.
This ain't the first solar eclipse and I'm pretty sure our ancestors ain't have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain't all go blind.— BADMON (@joeyBADASS) August 21, 2017
One day after the eclipse, the rapper returned to Twitter saying his upcoming shows in Cleveland, Chicago and Toronto were cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances.”
But the rapper did post a photo to Instagram on Tuesday wearing protective eyewear saying “solo eclipse.”
The cancelled tour dates were part of rapper Logic's “Everybody’s Tour."
The concert date for Toronto has been postponed to Sept. 28 at the same venue on Logic's websites.