

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A jogger who was stabbed in what appears to be an unprovoked attack in Seaton Village on Monday night may not have even heard his attacker approach, police say.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was jogging in the area of Dupont Street and Manning Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. when he was stabbed in the back by an unidentified assailant.

The suspect fled southbound on Manning Avenue and was last seen near Manning Avenue and London Street. Police say the man was spotted holding a large hunting knife as he fled.

The victim was transported to hospital with what police described as “significant” but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the attack but say it appears to be unprovoked.

“The reports show this person was wearing a set of headphones while they were jogging and while I know it is comforting and encouraging to have that when you are jogging, at the same time you have to be aware of your surroundings,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CP24 on Tuesday afternoon. “It is probably best, especially at that hour, to be able to see and hear everything around you.”

Douglas-Cook said that random attacks such as the one that occurred on Monday night are “very unusual” and do not necessarily speak to a wider threat.

Nonetheless, she said that the incident should remind people of the importance of always being aware of their surroundings, especially in isolated areas.

The male suspect has been described as approximately 55 to 60 years old and is about five-foot-seven with a stocky build. He was spotted wearing a white or pale-coloured dress shirt tucked into his pants.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous and investigators are asking members of the public not to approach him if he is spotted but to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police are appealing to the public for information and asking witnesses or anyone with video footage from private security cameras or dash cameras in the area to contact investigators at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.