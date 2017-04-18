

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Plans for a new pedestrian-friendly promenade along John Street are expected to move forward now that $40 million in funding has been secured for the project, Coun. Joe Cressy confirmed Tuesday.

The project, which has been close to 10 years in the making, aims to transform John Street from the Art Gallery of Ontario to the CN Tower into a “pedestrian-friendly cultural corridor.”

“Think of pedestrian Sundays in Kensington Market in the heart of downtown,” Cressy told CP24 Tuesday.

“This is a way for us to animate our streets so that they are not just used for cars driving but also for place-making as a new urban park.”

While cars will be permitted along John Street, Cressy said the roadway will frequently be shut down for events.

“Instead of (the Toronto International Film Fesitval) taking over King Street for four days, think of John Street for over two weeks for TIFF. Instead of the Much Music Video Awards taking over Queen Street, think of them taking over an entire John Street,” Cressy added.

The project will include a large tree canopy spanning the entire corridor and wider sidewalks. Cressy said intersections would be turned into “event spaces” with custom lighting.

“We’ve partnered with the local Business Improvement Association… because one of the things we know is this is going to create a new economic hub for downtown Toronto,” the Ward 20 councillor noted.

“Growth pays for growth. One third of the funding for this project is coming from funds secured from local developments down here and so if you’re going to add more residents and workers into an area, you need to ensure you are adding the amenities to support people living there.”

Construction is expected to begin between late 2018 and early 2019 and according to Cressy will take “a number of years” to complete.

“I wish this could be done overnight,” the downtown city councillor said. “Unfortunately when you do all the proper underground work with hydro and Bell and irrigation systems, it can take time. But you invest in the city for the long haul and that is what we are doing here.”