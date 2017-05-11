

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg firefighter has been convicted of stealing from a dead senior while he was on duty.

Darren Fedyck, who faced a trial earlier this year, was found guilty Wednesday of stealing nearly $1,000 and two necklaces from a woman who had died in her north-end apartment.

Court heard Fedyck and fellow firefighters were called to the suite to check on the woman's well-being in October 2015.

Co-workers got suspicious after the man volunteered to retrieve her health card.

The cash and jewelry were discovered soon after when they checked some of his clothing.

Sentencing will take place at a later date.