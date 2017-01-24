

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A Toronto judge has fined elevator company ThyssenKrupp Canada $375,000 for breaching safety rules.

The judge said she found it surprising the prosecution had asked for so little but called it reasonable.

The fine follows a conviction related to an incident in 2009 in which a man was injured.

Evidence was that ThyssenKrupp failed to act on a badly worn but critical part in an elevator in a west-end condominium.

The lift plunged just as the man was getting on, trapping his foot.

The company, a first-time offender, tried to blame the victim as well as others for the incident.