

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- A judge is questioning the credibility of claims made by a man convicted of killing two missing Alberta seniors.

Travis Vader is being sentenced for manslaughter in the 2010 deaths of Alberta seniors Lyle and Marie McCann.

Vader has testified his rights were violated with an unlawful strip search, he was denied access to a lawyer and was assaulted by guards.

Justice Denny Thomas says some of the events are just Vader's version of what happened and parts have been proven wrong.

The Crown is seeking a life sentence for Vader.

The defence wants four to six years and, because of alleged mistreatment while in custody, suggests it should be reduced to time served.