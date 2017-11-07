

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Toronto judge will decide on whether to dismiss two remaining charges against two top aides to ex-Premier Dalton McGuinty in the trial concerning the deletion of documents related to the gas plants scandal Tuesday.

Justice Timothy Lipson will rule on whether to grant a defence motion to acquit David Livingston and Laura Miller of remaining charges of mischief and unauthorized use of a computer, without hearing any evidence in defence.

Last week, the Crown dropped the most serious charge laid against both of them — breach of trust.

Lawyers for Livingston and Miller, who served as McGuinty’s chief of staff and deputy chief up until his exit, argue the Crown has not presented sufficient evidence that a crime occurred when the pair moved to delete files from computers in the premier’s office in early 2013.

They argue they ordered the deletion of documents from the computers as part of the routine transition between departing and arriving premiers, and genuinely thought they had the authority to remove raw files.

Both sides agree that no more than 400 documents were erased from 20 computers in the premier's office, but they disagree as to what was contained in those documents and whether there was any legal requirement to keep them.

The Crown alleges the documents were deleted as part of a covert effort to hide the conduct of top McGuinty operatives when they engineered the cancellation of two natural gas power plants in Mississauga and Oakville before the 2011 election.

Lipson's decision is expected sometime later this week.