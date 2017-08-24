

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Judy Foote is announcing her resignation from the federal cabinet and plans to step down as a Liberal MP.

The Newfoundland and Labrador MP has been on an indefinite leave of absence from the Public Works and Government Services Department since April due to family health issues.

She will make the formal announcement in St. John's, N.L. today, while surrounded by her family.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not expected to immediately name a replacement for Foote, whose portfolio has been overseen on an interim basis by Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr.

But insiders say the portfolio -- which involves resolving the fiasco over the Phoenix pay system -- will go to an experienced minister, necessitating a small shuffle of the current cabinet lineup.

Trudeau is also expected to award rookie Liberal MP Seamus O'Regan with a junior cabinet post in order to ensure Newfoundland and Labrador retains its representation around the cabinet table.