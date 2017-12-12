Jury expected to begin deliberations today in Laura Babcock murder trial
Toronto resident Laura Babcock, who is shown in this Toronto Police Service handout photo, disappeared in July 2012 shortly after her friends said the University of Toronto graduate's mental health issues took a turn for the worse. Two years later, police announced that Babcock had been murdered and two men, Dellen Millard and Mark Smich, had been charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death. Police previously said that Babcock had been romantically linked to Millard. (The Canadian Press/HO-Toronto Police Service)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 5:13AM EST
TORONTO - The jury is expected to start deliberating today in the trial of two men accused of killing a young Toronto woman and burning her body.
Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the presumed death of Laura Babcock, 23, whose body has not been found.
The Crown alleges the pair killed Babcock in July 2012 because she became the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and his girlfriend, Christina Noudga.
They say Millard and Smich planned the murder for months and covered up their crime by burning Babcock's body in an animal incinerator, named The Eliminator, that was later found on Millard's farm near Waterloo, Ont.
Both Millard and Smich have said the Crown hasn't proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Babcock is dead.
The judge has told the jury that there is a large and complex body of circumstantial evidence in the case and that they must assess it in its totality.