

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto’s departing chief planner says that she leaves her post as a trusted adviser of Mayor John Tory, despite the fact the two have publicly had their differences over the years.

Jennifer Keesmaat announced Aug. 28 that after five years at the helm of the city‘s planning department she will be leaving her post at the end of September “to pursue other interests.”

Keesmaat has put her stamp on a number of big projects during her tenure, including the King Street Pilot Project and the waterfront and Eglinton Crosstown LRT projects.

However she also notably clashed with Mayor Tory over plans for the eastern portion of the Gardiner Expressway. While Tory pushed for a hybrid option that would see the expressway remain as such with some slightly altered features, Keesmaat used her voice on and off social media to advocate in favour of replacing it with an at-grade boulevard.

The public discrepancy led to speculation about a “rift” between the two and speculation that Tory might have looked to replace her.

But speaking with CP24 Wednesday, Keesmaat said she and the mayor each bucked the trend in their own way and it took time for them to understand one another.

“The mayor and I -- we had to figure each other out. He had to kind of look at me and go ‘wait a minute, she doesn’t fit in the box that a bureaucrat should probably fit in’ and at the same time he was a new mayor who had never been at city council,” she said. “So we had to figure each other out. We did figure each other out and I’ll always treasure the working relationship that we had.

“We worked closely together. The objective, I think, of any senior civil servant is to become a trusted adviser and I think I achieved that with Mayor Tory. I think he did trust me, he trusted my expertise and that’s the goal.”

In terms of being more forward facing and outspoken than one would typically expect of a city hall bureaucrat, a stance Keesmaat acknowledges as “unconventional,” she said she “has no regrets” about the way she handled the job.

“I also approached it, first of all, in the way I said I would, which was that I felt we needed to have a really broad-based, transparent discussion in this city about our future given the fact that we’re growing so quickly – the kind of city we want to become, what the built form will look like, our public spaces, our parks, our transit,” Keesmaat said. “So I feel like I kept my end of the promise. I approached it exactly the way I said I would. I have no regrets about that. I think that’s exactly what the city needs.”

While Keesmaat said she has no regrets, she did say she wishes the city could have put “our foot on the pedal even harder” on issues like transit. She also calls Toronto Community Housing “an unsolved challenge in this city that needs to be solved moving forward.”

In terms of what she’ll do next, Keesmaat says she’s not likely to run for office any time soon, as some have speculated.

“At this point in time it’s very difficult for me to imagine political life. I know the demands of political life; I’ve seen it up close in a very intense environment for the past five years,” Keesmaat said. “At the same time, I cannot imagine leaving city building.

“This city is my soul. There’s no other way to put it, and I’m going to stay engaged in the city hopefully in a substantive way and I’m figuring that piece out right now. But it won’t be politics.”

With less than a month left to go, Keesmaat says the timing feels right for her departure, with major projects such as the ravine and core strategies wrapped up and a new election cycle about to get underway.

“It just felt like we’re putting a bow on a lot at this moment in time, it is a big transitional moment,” she said. “So it made sense to me. There’s a strong logic.”

Wherever she lands next, Keesmaat says she leaves her role encouraged by what she’s seen.

“Torontonians are really welcoming people. In light of a lot of what’s happening around the world, the fact that we bring a spirit of openness to our urbanity is what makes us a beacon in the world,” she said. “It really does and that gives me our greatest hope, because if we can do it together in a respectful, humane way, we can embrace any challenge.”