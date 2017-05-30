

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





The man accused of hurling a beer can at a Baltimore Orioles outfielder during a Toronto Blue Jays playoff game last fall has pleaded guilty.

Ken Pagan was charged with mischief under $5,000 in connection with the incident. According to his lawyer Tyler Smith, the former Postmedia employee, pleaded guilty to the charge in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday morning.

Smith wasn’t immediately available for an interview following the plea.

Pagan was caught on video in October throwing the beer can, which narrowly missed Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim, while he made a catch during the seventh inning of a tense Blue Jays-Orioles American League wildcard game.

The next day, Toronto police released a photo of the suspect, which went viral online, sparking a flurry of crowd-sourced sleuthing to find the tall-can tosser.

Pagan turned himself in shortly after, but not until the incident drew widespread condemnation from baseball fans, many who referred to it on Twitter as “inexcusable” behaviour.

As a result, the Blue Jays enacted “heightened” security measures and alcohol rules. The club didn’t serve beer cans at the Rogers Centre for the rest of the post-season.

Pagan will be sentenced at Old City Hall court on June 28.