

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Kevin O'Leary says he will attend the Conservative party's final formal leadership debate in Toronto next month.

But the celebrity businessman-turned-leadership-front-runner tells The Canadian Press that it will remain largely a waste of time if the format isn't changed.

O'Leary skipped the most recent debate in Edmonton, saying that it would be impossible to have a substantive discussion with all 14 candidates on stage at once.

He says he hopes the party considers rebooting next month's event in Toronto, which he notes was scheduled without consulting those candidates who aren't sitting MPs.

O'Leary says he's been fined for failing to attend the last debate, and yet no one has been sanctioned for a breach of membership sales rules that his campaign exposed earlier this month.

The Conservative party has so far been unable to identify those who used prepaid credit cards to sign up new members, a violation of the party's rule that everyone must pay their own $15 fee.